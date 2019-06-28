Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mechel PAO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MTL opened at $2.09 on Monday. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

