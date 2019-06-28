Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MVRBF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

