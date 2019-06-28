MenaPay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $342.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. MenaPay has a market cap of $752,578.00 and $342.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00305150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.01774783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000556 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,385,195 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.