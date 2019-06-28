Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,052,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 696,675 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 565,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $504.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

