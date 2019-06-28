Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.54

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00004633 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Tidex and Livecoin. Metal has a market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00286801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.01776425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00152506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028770 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,085,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Huobi, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

