MetaMorph Price Up 57.8% Over Last 7 Days (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $83,621.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and BiteBTC. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.72 or 0.05811587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032566 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013006 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000389 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,392,609 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

