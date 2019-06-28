Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cross Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Micron Technology to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of MU opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 423,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

