Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Wedbush began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

MU opened at $38.07 on Friday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

