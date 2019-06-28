Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) Shares Up 5.5%

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $13.80. 1,354,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 514,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.52 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 74.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 918,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

Milacron Company Profile (NYSE:MCRN)

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

