Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

MTX stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.89. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

