Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Down 7.2%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. 2,777,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,198% from the average session volume of 214,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGEN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

The stock has a market cap of $68.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

