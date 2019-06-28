Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.56.

Shares of CELG opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

