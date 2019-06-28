Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNS. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Morgan Sindall Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,536 ($20.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,266.72.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

