Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Mullen Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.03.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.65 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$9.36 and a 12 month high of C$16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$304.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently -170.81%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

