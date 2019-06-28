Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 2,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.