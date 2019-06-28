NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,429,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 512,676 shares.The stock last traded at $30.35 and had previously closed at $27.58.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $974.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.16.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 166.73% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,486.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $204,517.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

