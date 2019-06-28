Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

Natera stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. The business had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $35,152.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,286,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,895,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,771 shares of company stock worth $140,742. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 87,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 174,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

