National Bank Financial Cuts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$2.25

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut Obsidian Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital cut Obsidian Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Obsidian Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Obsidian Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.99.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

