National Bank Financial Cuts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$6.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of TORC Oil and Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.22.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TSE:TOG opened at C$4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.12 million and a PE ratio of 52.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.30. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.66 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.