National Bank Financial Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$5.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YGR. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 10,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,527,118 shares in the company, valued at C$8,718,557.10.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

