National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.29.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$198,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,071,291.07.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

