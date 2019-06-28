Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $513.74 million, a PE ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Navigator’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Navigator by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

