Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 107.2% in June

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.45. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

