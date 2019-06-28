Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.63.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $370.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $419.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,278 shares of company stock worth $60,502,416. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Netflix by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.