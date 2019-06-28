New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Shares of New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.59. 268,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reginald Kapteyn sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,000 shares of company stock worth $1,817,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,432 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at $1,690,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.