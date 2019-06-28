New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.19. New Jersey Resources posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $866.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,529. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

In other news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $596,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,585 shares in the company, valued at $576,237.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

