New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.84. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 4,490,350 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Nomura started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In related news, Director David Saltzman acquired 14,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

