NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NNBR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36. NN has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $372.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.86 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Research analysts expect that NN will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

In other NN news, EVP James Robert Atkinson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,407.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Floyd bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NN by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NN by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 269,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

