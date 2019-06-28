No BS Crypto Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $112,025.00 and approximately $35,888.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00279238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.49 or 0.01729504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00148884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00023965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

