Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,201,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 34,116,500 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Noble in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Noble in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

NE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,563. The company has a market cap of $445.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98. Noble has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.22 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,364,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,134,000 after purchasing an additional 970,599 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Noble by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,550,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

