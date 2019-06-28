Nomura Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $60.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $63.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.34.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,353 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,105 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $381,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.