Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.93%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

