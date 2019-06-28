NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,980,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,809% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,371 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 26,166 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $111,728.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 619,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,395.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Lang sold 66,793 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $291,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,159 shares of company stock worth $403,800 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,349,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,489,000 after acquiring an additional 166,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $12,388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,821,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 74,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.