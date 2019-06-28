NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

