Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.72

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 136384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,298,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

