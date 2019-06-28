Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.39. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

