Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.48.

NYSE OXY opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other news, SVP Marcia E. Backus acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,929,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

