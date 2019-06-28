ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 32.7% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $582,606.00 and $121,477.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047881 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00195913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003017 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006076 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005517 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00067293 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.