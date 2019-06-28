OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in June

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in OFS Capital by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in OFS Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 555,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OFS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OFS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.70. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

