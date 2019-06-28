Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,281,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,126% from the previous session’s volume of 512,273 shares.The stock last traded at $21.41 and had previously closed at $21.10.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $384.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

