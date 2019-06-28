Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading 14% Higher

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) traded up 14% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 3,342,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 972% from the average session volume of 311,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter R. Buchler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,698.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 113,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

