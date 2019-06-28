Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Orthopediatrics to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of KIDS opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

