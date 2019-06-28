Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,688,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 2,211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 70.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLK. ValuEngine upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTLK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 521,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,559. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

