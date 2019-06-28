Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.97.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $12.90 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.03.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 465.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.