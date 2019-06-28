Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsley Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE opened at $18.60 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry Windlinger bought 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 571,136 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.