Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.187 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,198.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,519.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

