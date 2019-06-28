Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of LON:HSTN opened at GBX 97.07 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.83. Hansteen has a one year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97.

In other Hansteen news, insider Ian Richard Watson sold 391,846 shares of Hansteen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £368,335.24 ($481,295.23).

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

