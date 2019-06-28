Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.26 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.56. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

