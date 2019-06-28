PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 124.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

NYSE:PMT opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $106.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 46.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

