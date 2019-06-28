Peter A. Michelotti Purchases 500 Shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) COO Peter A. Michelotti acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $10,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 16,912 shares in the company, valued at $371,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. On average, analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

